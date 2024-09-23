Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $483.99 and last traded at $482.54. 7,270,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 40,119,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.44.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 299.6% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

