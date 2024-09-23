Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $1.15 million and $37,575.22 worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

