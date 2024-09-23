OMG Network Price Tops $0.30 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $42.00 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00043258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

