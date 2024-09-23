Hedera Price Reaches $0.0573 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $60.17 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00043258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,626,478,658 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,014,688,799.84935 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0548603 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $39,523,473.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

