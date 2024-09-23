Algorand Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.11 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $28.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00043258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,256,065,513 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

