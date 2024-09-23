Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $5.26 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,326,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.93.

McKesson Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $508.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $560.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.24. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $431.35 and a 12-month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

