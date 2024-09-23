PLC Ultima Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.17 Million (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for approximately $20.99 or 0.00033855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $93.17 million and approximately $8,014.10 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 211,115 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

