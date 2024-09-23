Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $5.50 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,902 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $18,205,903. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $522.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

