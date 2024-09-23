Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,160,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.08.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $492.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $458.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $501.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,124 shares of company stock valued at $219,855,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

