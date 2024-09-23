CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $100,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $299.85 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $13,301,815. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Argus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.03.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

