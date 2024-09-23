Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

TSM opened at $174.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

