Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) is ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

ClearBridge Investments Ltd decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166,428 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 7.2% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $247,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

D stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

