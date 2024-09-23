The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $61,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,770,000 after buying an additional 398,585 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,150,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,665,000 after purchasing an additional 141,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $174.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average of $165.78. The stock has a market cap of $411.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

