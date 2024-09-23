Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.40 and last traded at $174.63. Approximately 2,127,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,575,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $906.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average is $158.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. KP Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 44,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

