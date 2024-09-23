Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,698,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,517 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

