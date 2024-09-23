Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,088.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMG opened at $57.23 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

