Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,088.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill
In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of CMG opened at $57.23 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
