EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,681 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

