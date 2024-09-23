Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001514 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $940.91 million and $149.92 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Popcat (SOL) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00273450 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.91828811 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $100,223,082.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcat (SOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popcat (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Popcat (SOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcat (SOL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.