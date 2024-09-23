pzETH Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $52.05 Million (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. pzETH has a total market cap of $52.05 million and $62,597.49 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can now be bought for $3,086.12 or 0.04878718 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, pzETH has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About pzETH

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 53,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 53,840.16896473. The last known price of pzETH is 3,060.79097402 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $233,334.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

