Unizen (ZCX) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $41.89 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,104,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

