Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 64 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $210,815,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $242,757,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,923,000 after buying an additional 797,884 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $192.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.38.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

