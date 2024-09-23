crvUSD (CRVUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $66.90 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. crvUSD has a total market cap of $66.90 million and approximately $34.66 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00273450 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 66,940,736 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 65,952,507.88078118. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99930997 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $34,793,074.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

