Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 254,022 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $60,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

