Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

