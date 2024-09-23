Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.