Beck Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ASML by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $795.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $313.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $870.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $939.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

