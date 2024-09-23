Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Increased by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.2% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,559,000 after buying an additional 497,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $394,455,351. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $921.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $895.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $838.73. The company has a market capitalization of $875.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

