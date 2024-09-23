J. Stern & Co. LLP Acquires Shares of 1,910 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.2% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,024,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $1,358,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $921.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $895.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $838.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $394,455,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.