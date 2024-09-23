ViciCoin (VCNT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $171,744.08

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $200.44 million and $171,744.08 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ViciCoin token can now be bought for $20.13 or 0.00031722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ViciCoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,956,206 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

