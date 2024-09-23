Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Velas has a total market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $520,056.50 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00043226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

