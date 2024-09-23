The Graph (GRT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Billion

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $84.21 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,706,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,531,509 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

