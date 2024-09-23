Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27.28 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $523.25 million and $27.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,681.50 or 0.04229200 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00043226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07240317 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $29,469,269.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.