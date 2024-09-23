ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 9.8% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $472,464.94 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00046455 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00037045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.