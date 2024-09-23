dogwifhat Trading Up 15% This Week (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00002748 BTC on exchanges. dogwifhat has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $351.69 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dogwifhat has traded up 15% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.00272853 BTC.
About dogwifhat
dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,459 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org.
dogwifhat Token Trading
