Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Shares Up 13.3%

Shares of Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.26. 127,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 31,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Questerre Energy Trading Up 24.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$119.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Questerre Energy

Questerre Energy Corporation, an energy technology and innovation company, acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,320 acres located in Kakwa, Alberta, including 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,040 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

