EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.