Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,828 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

