Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

