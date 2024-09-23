Beck Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,032,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $523.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $526.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $506.10 and a 200-day moving average of $491.52.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.