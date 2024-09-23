Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.38.

ZTS stock opened at $192.64 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

