Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 616,810 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,860.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,810 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 1.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $39,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

NYSE CMG opened at $57.23 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

