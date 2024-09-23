Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $41,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $66.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.