Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Raised by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after acquiring an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,533,000 after purchasing an additional 884,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $11,878,785. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

