Battery Global Advisors LLC Buys 108,498 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Battery Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Battery Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Battery Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

