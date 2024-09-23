Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 173,123 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $127,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $115.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $454.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

