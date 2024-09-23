Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $705,636,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $898,175,000 after purchasing an additional 697,383 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $333,786,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $613.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

