Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 97,655 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Visa were worth $136,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

V stock opened at $284.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $520.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.22.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

