Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 41,244 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 41,244 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $117,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 159,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,193,087.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,891 shares of company stock valued at $16,306,944 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.14 and its 200 day moving average is $266.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

