VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.10

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.06, with a volume of 4453783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.