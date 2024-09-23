Grin Price Up 7.5% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $98,423.32 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,464.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $341.67 or 0.00538387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00106518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.52 or 0.00271852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00030471 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00035350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00077280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

